Manchester United, here is who Mourinho has his eyes on...
17 September at 21:35José Mourinho was quite happy with his team's performance today as they beat Everton by a 4-0 score line in Manchester. Even if his team is doing very well, the Portuguese coach already has his eyes on a few players for this upcoming January transfer window.
According to Don Balon, Mourinho would love to strengthen his squad by weakening a direct rival. This is why he has his eyes on Liverpool's Coutinho and Tottenham's Harry Kane. To get these two players, Manchester United know that they will have to make two very big offers to both of these clubs. Liverppol seemingly want to get 160 milliion euros for the Brazilian star where as Tottenham want 220 million euros for Kane. Even if Manchester United are very strong financially speaking, both of these potential targets will be very hard to get for the Red Devils but it won't likely stop Mourinho from trying....
Go to comments