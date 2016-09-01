Marco Asensio is wanted at Old Trafford next season but the Spanish giants, who signed the 21-year-old for just £3 million in 2014, are believed to want around £40 million to allow him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

His current coach Zinedine Zidane rates him highly and despite the player being behind more high-profile stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in the current pecking order for a starting place, it’s believed Real are in no hurry to sell the player who was born in Majorca.



Asensio has also broken into the full Spanish team making two appearances for his country during 2016 although he failed to make the final squad for last summer’s European Championships in France.