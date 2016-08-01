The 35-year-old has been in blistering form once again this term and his goal at Leicester on Sunday was his 20th in 30 starts for the Premier League giants and boss Jose Mourinho is keen to activate a clause in the player’s current contract which will give him another year at the “Theatre of Dreams”. Ibrahimovic however, is still undecided about his future with recent reports linking him with a shock move back to Serie A to join Napoli.



In an interview on Monday, the big striker explained that; “We’re working hard and we really want to reach the top four and the Champions League. We are back in the hunt. It was a big gap a couple of months ago. Everything motivates me — all the targets, all the critics, all the atmosphere and bringing more followers to the Premier League. I feel good.”



He went on to explain that; “I know there were many people who said I wouldn’t even score 20. I have 20 goals and seven assists. I have a target in my head but I am not there yet.Having a target is nothing new for me. I keep producing.”