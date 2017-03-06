Antoine Griezmann will stay in the Spanish capital next season. Sports journal

Reports from Spain suggest that Atletico Madrid striker and Manchester United targetwill stay in the Spanish capital next season. Sports journal As claims that the 25-year-old has been convinced into staying at the club as they look forward to moving into their brand new stadium this summer.

The Red Devils have already got a verbal agreement from the player that he will come to Old Trafford next season but these latest reports suggest that the French international is settled and happy at his current employers and that no deal will be struck this summer.



Robert Lewandowski.

This has now led the Premier League club to seek alternatives and the player believed to be at the top of the wish-list is Bayern Munich frontman The Independent states that the 28-year-old Polish international is the man that boss Jose Mourinho will now turn to lead his forward line next season.

Having only recently signed a new deal in Bavaria, Bayern would be reluctant to part with their star goalscorer but with a reported £200 million transfer kitty available to him, the Portuguese tactician wants to make that marquee signing ahead of next season.