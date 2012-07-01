Nemanja Matic. After reports on Saturday that the 28-year-old was unsure whether to commit his future to the Premier League champions, comes the news that his former boss Jose Mourinho is ready to offer him the chance to join him at Old Trafford.

Matic was the catalyst that helped the Portuguese tactician capture the Premier League crown on his return to Stamford Bridge in 2015 and latest reports suggest that he’s eager to reunite with the player next term.



Matic himself is believed to be undecided on whether to commit to a new deal in West London having lost his place in the title run in to Cesc Fabregas. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is understood to be ready to offload the player should he continue to stall on a potential new deal and place a £35M price-tag on his head.



The journal claims the Mourinho is targeting two new central midfielders this summer with Spurs’ Eric Dier also believed to be on the wish-list.