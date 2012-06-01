Tiemoue Bakayoko.

According to reports in the UK , Manchester United are lining up a £40 million January bid for Monaco’s combative midfielder

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is set to use the funds collected from the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and the impending departure of Memphis Depay, to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign the highly rated 22-year-old Frenchman.



Despite claiming this week that United would only be a “Selling club this month”, the Portuguese tactician has identified Bakayoko as the long-term replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick. The 35-year-old England international has come back into the starting XI at Old Trafford and given world record signing Paul Pogba a licence to go forward; Mourinho now sees the French Under-21 star as his natural successor.



With German Bastian Schweinsteiger also set to leave the club in the summer, Mourinho wants to steal a march on his rivals and secure the players services during the current window.





S.M