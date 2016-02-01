Bernardo Silva as one of his primary targets.

Manchester United are set to make yet another big money signing next summer with reports in The Sun confirming that boss Jose Mourinho, has identified Monaco midfielderas one of his primary targets.

Already linked to a £85 million move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann , the Red Devils are now believed to be on the trail of the highly-rated 22-year-ols Portuguese international to provide the ammunition for the Frenchman next season.

The Premier League giants have an excellent relationship with the club from the principality after bringing Anthony Martial to Old Trafford in 2015 and this is thought to be the key factor in deciding Silva’s future.



Despite being omitted from their Euro 2016 winning squad, Silva is still considered to be one of Portugal’s brightest stars but Mourinho looks to be facing competition from Real Madrid in his quest to bring him to England for next season.