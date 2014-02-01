Last night’s Europa League game between Lyon and Besiktas was marred by crowd trouble and Manchester United scouts were at the Stade de Lyon to take a closer look at the Turkish side’s attacking midfielder Talisca.



Reports in Turkey today state that United boss Jose Mourinho has had the 23-year-old Brazilian, who is currently on-loan from Benfica, under close observation and is now considering a move in the summer to bring him to Old Trafford.



Talisca arrived in Istanbul last summer on an initial loan deal worth €2M and has the option to extend his stay at the club by a further 12 months. His goalscoring exploits at the club, where he currently has nine in 17 appearances, has thrust him into the spotlight around Europe and whilst some observers have commented on disciplinary problems which marred his time in the Portuguese capital, his performances have propelled his current club to the latter stages of the Europa League where they will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit in next week’s second-leg at the Vodafone Arena.