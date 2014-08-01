Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are now hot favourites to sign AC Milan’s teenage goalkeeping sensation

The journal understands that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has identified the player who turned 18 yesterday, as the man he wants to replace David De Gea who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.



It’s been a meteoric rise to stardom for the Italian youngster who is seen as the natural heir to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon as his country’s number one custodian and it’s believed the Premier League giants will tempt the Italian club with an offer of around £40 million.



Donnarumma is managed by super-agent Mino Raiola who has stated that he wants to discuss the Rossoneri’s future plans with new owners Sino-Europe Sports; the Chinese consortium are expected to take full control of the club next month and the future of their star goalkeeper will be one of the first topics under discussion.



United’s neighbours Manchester City have also been linked with the players services but it seems as though the Portuguese tactician is holding all the cards should Donnarumma decide to call time on his Milan career.