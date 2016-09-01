Wilfred Ndidi.

Manchester United heads up a host of clubs looking to sign Leicester City midfielder The Mirror claims that the Red Devils are preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old Nigerian who arrived at the King Power Stadium from Belgian side Genk in January for £17 million.

The youngster was brought in as replacement for N’Golo Kante and after a slow start, his performances have now been grabbing the headlines as the Foxes pull clear of the relegation places in the Premier League.



Arsenal are also believed to be interested once again, after the player snubbed their advances last summer with Southampton and Bundesliga side Hamburg also monitoring his progress.



His current boss Craig Shakespeare poured glowing praise on the player after last weekend’s win over Stoke City, declaring that; ““From what you're seeing so far, we've got a good player on our hands.”



Whether last year’s title winners can hang on to him in the summer remains to be seen.