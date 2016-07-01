Manchester United are firmly in the driving seat to sign French international winger Thomas Lemar. The 21-year-old has been another of the summer window’s hottest names despite Monaco’s desperate attempts to keep hold of him.





Arsenal had been heavily linked but with The Gunners not ready to meet the French side’s asking price, the Red Devils are ready to move in and secure the deal. Speaking on the transfer window podcast (via The Star), journalist Ian McGarry was convinced Lemar would be the next addition at Old Trafford when he stated that;

“I’d say Manchester United are in the driving seat right now. I think Wenger was depending on the whole French connection at Arsenal, bringing in a player who obviously has played for the (French) national team with Giroud, Lacazette, Koscielny and others.”



“But they haven’t got the deal over the line yet and they’ve been trying for six weeks. And if Manchester United did come in with the right offer and the right contract and the charm and charisma of Jose Mourinho telling a player how he’ll play, where he’ll play as he does.”