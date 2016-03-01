Sergio Aguero. In an exclusive report, the journal claims that the Red Devils will test their city rivals’ resolve by launching a £55M for the 28-year-old frontman.

According to Sunsport this morning, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning to stun the football world by making a summer move for Manchester City striker. In an exclusive report, the journal claims that the Red Devils will test their city rivals’ resolve by launching a £55M for the 28-year-old frontman.

Aguero is believed to be unhappy at being dropped down the pecking order at The Etihad Stadium in favour of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus and Mourinho believes he can pull off one of the shock moves of the summer and bring him to Old Trafford.

With Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering from a cruciate knee ligament operation, the Portuguese tactician is not confident he will be able to return to his best once his recovery is complete and views Aguero as the perfect foil for French striker Antoine Griezmann who looks set to arrive from Atletico Madrid this summer.



Aguero’s scoring record speaks volumes; the Argentine has netted 120 times in 178 appearances for The Citizens since he arrived at the club in 2011.