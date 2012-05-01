Virgil van Dijk. The 25-year-old Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but according to Kaveh Solhekol, United boss Jose Mourinho is planning on buying a new central defender and van Dijk has emerged as a surprise target.

According to Sky Sports (via The Express) , Manchester United are planning to make a shock swoop for Southampton centre-back. The 25-year-old Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but according to Kaveh Solhekol, United boss Jose Mourinho is planning on buying a new central defender and van Dijk has emerged as a surprise target.

Southampton are reported to want at least £50M for one of their star players and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for the Dutch international and looked set to be ready to launch a bid of his own this summer.



Solhekol states that van Dijk is one of a three-man shortlist that Mourinho has submitted to United chiefs as he takes a well-earned break after winning the Europa League and returning the club back to the Champions League next season.



After the clubs victory in Stockholm on Wednesday, Mourinho stated that it was now up to CEO Ed Woodward to deliver the players that he has requested.