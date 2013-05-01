Radja Nainggolan. The 29-year-old Belgian international has been a long term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but the journal understands that Jose Mourinho has now made the player one of his top summer priorities.

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) claims that Manchester United has launched a sensational €40M bid for Roma midfielder. The 29-year-old Belgian international has been a long term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but the journal understands that Jose Mourinho has now made the player one of his top summer priorities.

There has been tension between Nainggolan and his current employer in recent weeks with the Belgian requesting a pay increase on the new contract he signed back in 2015. Roma’s new sporting director Monchi however, is not ready to grant that request which has led to the possibility of a summer separation.



The player known as “Ninja” has been outstanding this season for the Giallorossi which has also led to stories of a further attempt by Conte to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Roma’s Serie A rivals Inter are also believed to be in the running despite more assurances from the player that he loves life in the Italian capital.