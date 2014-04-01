Gareth Bale. The portal claims that Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring the 27-year-old back to the Premier League with

Spanish outlet Diario Gol has revealed that Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid over a possible deal for Welsh superstar. The portal claims that Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring the 27-year-old back to the Premier League with Don Balon also claiming that Real president Florentino Perez is becoming more and more frustrated with the player’s absence through injury.

Bale has started just 17 league games this season for Los Blancos and hobbled out of the 3-2 Clasico defeat to Barcelona two weeks ago. Coach Zinedine Zidane was heavily criticised for rushing him back into the starting XI for that game but the Frenchman claimed that Bale had told him he was fit to play. Now with a final place in the Champions League almost certain, the Welshman could be struggling to make the starting line-up for the Cardiff showpiece.



It’s also understood that the team’s performances without Bale has prompted Perez to consider his future and with Real looking to sign United goalkeeper David De Gea, Mourinho could be in a huge bargaining position to get his man.