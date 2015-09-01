Manchester United in the market for Ajax sensation, Milan and Napoli target
18 January at 13:35Manchester United are tempted to sign Ajax star Kasper Dolberg.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are also interested in the Danish international.
We’d also written that Milan had been charmed by the 19-year-old, who has been watched on numerous occasions by Alessandro Mirabelli. According to Tuttosport, Dolberg’s agent was open to a move to one of the big European leagues.
Dolberg has scored 11 goals in 26 games with Ajax during the current campaign, and made his international debut in the Fall.
The MEN confirm that Dolberg was first scouted by John Steen Olsen, who was also responsible for discovering talents like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Christian Eriksen.
Olsen describes Dolberg as an “extraordinary talent”, the Dane also being compared by many to Marco Van Basten, which is probably why Napoli like him too.
"I knew he would be a perfect player for Ajax. Kasper has exceptional qualities: speed, technique, intelligent play and good in the air.", Olsen confirmed.
