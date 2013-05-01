Manchester United: it is a done deal for Lindelof: the details

Victor Lindelof was a Juve target for some time now as they were impressed by his physical traits. Inter Milan and Roma wwere two other teams in the Serie A who showed interest towards the big Swedish center-back but in the end, Lindelof will be moving to the EPL. According to A Bola, it seems like a deal is now fully in place between Lindelof and Manchester United for next summer.



Mourinho's club wanted to complete his signing in January but in the end there wasn't enough time. That's now in the past as Lindelof is set to join United come summer time.



Benfica are currently second in the Portuguese league standings (but they do have a game in hand on first placed Porto who are only two points up on them) which is in part why the preferred keeping Lindelof till the end of the season. The Swedish defender has been having a solid season for the Portuguese club.