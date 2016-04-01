Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United are set to pursue the signature of Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old Argentine forward has been one of Serie A’s best players this season and has been very effective in front of goal for Luciano Spalletti’s men. He has scored 18 times in the league this season and is the league’s second highest goalscorer behind Ciro Immobile.

If reports from Corriere dello Sport are to be believed, Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Icardi, who is being seen as a replacement for the outgoing Zlatan Ibrahimovic by Jose Mourinho. In the wake of reports of his split up with Wanda Nara and the fact that Mino Raiola has contacted him for being his agent, United can become a leader in Icardi’s chase.

The nerazzurri are looking at Racing star Lautaro Martinez as a possible replacement for Icardi and have already held talks with the player’s entourage. Javier Zanetti is said to be playing a role in bringing the young Argentine to San Siro.

