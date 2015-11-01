Manchester United: José Mourinho to make decision over Benfica defender's future this week
23 January at 14:28Manchester United have set sights on Benfica centre-half Victor Lindelof and although the Sweden International was supposed to join the Old Trafford hierarchy this month, Manchester United have yet to decide whether to sign him now or postpone his arrival to the beginning of the next campaign, the Daily Star reports.
The Red Devils are long time admirers of Lindelof with the Premier League giants that were said to have reached an agreement with both the player and his club this past December.
Over the last few weeks, however, the interest of the Red Devils seems to have cooled and José Mourinho has only one week to decide whether to take the rock solid at the Old Trafford in the current transfer window or wait until the season ends.
The Special One has already revealed that no big names will arrive at the Old Trafford after the departures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay but one of Lindelof’s Benfica teammate could be ready to move to the Old Trafford in the next few days.
Share on