The future of Barcelona centre-half Samuel Umtiti looks to be uncertain. The 24-year-old, who arrived at the Camp Nou in 2016 from Lyon, has a current contract with the Catalan giants until 2021, but according to latest reports, any plans to extend that have been put on hold.





Spanish portal Don Balon claims that Umtiti and his representatives, are locked in negotiations with Barcelona chiefs, but an agreement is seemingly way off due to the fact that the French international is asking for a wage increase which would see him earn in excess of €9m-a-season.

The portal also claims that Manchester United are already prepared to offer him this sort of deal if he heads to Old Trafford this summer, with the player himself having a release clause in his current Barca deal which states that if an offer of €60M is tabled, he will be entitled to leave.



Another problem surrounding a possible contract extension at the Camp Nou is that Umtiti wants his friend and international team-mate, Antoine Griezmann, to join him in Catalonia. The Atletico Madrid striker last week declared that he would have his future sorted out before this summer’s World Cup; with Barcelona in pole-position should he become available.