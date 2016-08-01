Manchester United keep number 7 shirt free for Griezmann
10 September at 17:30
The iconic number seven jersey at Manchester United remains free and according to Sunday reports, the player Jose Mourinho is saving it for is French superstar Antoine Griezmann.
Having failed to land the 26-year-old this summer after the player agreed to remain at Atletico Madrid in the short-term with the club currently under a transfer embargo, the Portuguese tactician has already made Griezmann his number one target next summer with the player reportedly keen to make the move to Old Trafford.
Reports just a few weeks ago suggested that the Frenchman had regretted his decision to remain in the Spanish capital and a departure at the end of the current campaign now looks inevitable. The number seven jersey has been worn by some of United’s most famous players including George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. The Daily Star reckons that Griezmann will cost United around €120M and will be next in line to wear it from the summer of 2018.
