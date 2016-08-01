The iconic number seven jersey at Manchester United remains free and according to Sunday reports, the player Jose Mourinho is saving it for is French superstar Antoine Griezmann.



Having failed to land the 26-year-old this summer after the player agreed to remain at Atletico Madrid in the short-term with the club currently under a transfer embargo, the Portuguese tactician has already made Griezmann his number one target next summer with the player reportedly keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

