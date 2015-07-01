Sergio Romero. The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come by and is believed to be frustrated at consistently playing second fiddle to Spanish ace David De Gea.

According to reports from Sky Sports , Argentine giants Boca Juniors are planning a summer move for Manchester United goalkeeper. The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come by and is believed to be frustrated at consistently playing second fiddle to Spanish ace David De Gea.

Romero joined the Red Devils in 2015 under the guidance of Louis van Gaal but after an uncertain start after he was preferred to the Spaniard who looked set to move to Real Madrid, he’s mainly been used as a back-up keeper in the Premier League and has had to make do with limited appearances in the minor cup competitions.



Having made just five appearances under new boss Jose Mourinho, it’s unlikely he will leave before the summer as he is the only senior replacement should De Gea get injured. With highly-rated Sam Johnstone on-loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season and expected to return to Old Trafford in the summer, Romero is now expected to return to his homeland.