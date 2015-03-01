Manchester United will drop their interest in Gareth Bale to concentrate fully on securing the services of Ivan Perisic. Reports from Spain state that boss Jose Mourinho still has the 28-year-old Croatian as his primary summer target despite United not being ready to meet Inter Milan’s £45M asking price.



Portal Don Balon claims that the Portuguese tactician has ended his pursuit of the Welsh superstar to try to close out the deal for Perisic. The same portal also states however, that this could be a tactical move from Mourinho to try to get Bale to instigate his possible departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.



United are still hopeful they can land Perisic however, despite noises from Italy that the Nerazzurri will do all they can to keep him at the club this summer. Boss Luciano Spalletti recently declared that; “There has been no more significant contact in the last few weeks. As far as I’m concerned there’s nothing more to say. The more days that go by, the more difficult it becomes for us to replace him and therefore I would strongly oppose his departure.”



He did however, previously state that it would be hard to keep the player against his will with reports still suggesting that Perisic is pushing for his move to Old Trafford.