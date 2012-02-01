Manchester United’s summer spending appears to be over with boss Jose Mourinho declaring that no more big name stars will be arriving at Old Trafford this summer. Having resigned Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic last week, Mourinho also stated that there will be no new arrival in January either.



Speaking about the Ibrahimovic situation, the Portuguese tactician explained that; “He will be back in January, When the market is open and people are spending money we don't. But we get a player who was fundamental for us last season. He comes to give us extra quality in the second half of the season."



Mourinho was also upbeat after seeing his side maintain their 100 per-cent start to the new campaign stating that; “I think we played very well, The result was open at 0-0.The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit for that. They defended very well. After the goal I have to say we were very good. If i have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say "solid".