Manchester United are edging closer to completing the deal with Chelsea for midfielder Nemanja Matic. The 28-year-old Serbian international looks certain to be heading to Old Trafford after posting a photograph of himself wearing a United training top with the number 31 on it on Sunday. Although it’s not been confirmed if this image was a fake or not, reports also suggested that the player was having a medical at Carrington yesterday.



The Portuguese tactician was unable to confirm anything claiming he was unaware that Matic had visited the training ground, stating that; “"I'm waiting for news. I know that he wants the move very, very much. I think we have a chance but in football until things are official you never know. No.31 is a free jersey, I don't know if he was there as I haven't been there today."



The Mirror also quoted Mourinho who was asked about the impending departure of Belgian midfielder Marouanne Fellaini who has been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray. This time, Mourinho stated that; “It's easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane," Mourinho said following the game in Oslo.He is too important to me. No chance."