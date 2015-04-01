Ivan Perisic has reportedly paid a visit to Old Trafford to update Manchester United chief’s on the latest situation with his player. The 28-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, is set to be offered a new deal to remain in Italy and according to

The agent of Inter Milan midfielderhas reportedly paid a visit to Old Trafford to update Manchester United chief’s on the latest situation with his player. The 28-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, is set to be offered a new deal to remain in Italy and according to FCInterNews.it , Fali Ramadani has flown to England to notify the Premier League side of their intentions.

It’s still understood that Perisic wants to complete a move to Old Trafford having already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils but with United not prepared to pay more than €40M and with Inter holding out for €45M, a stalemate has broken out. At the present time it’s not known whether boss Jose Mourinho will approach his former club with another bid with less than three weeks to go before the transfer window closes.