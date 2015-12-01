Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has received a further boost this week with the announcement by Ashley Young that he’s ready to return to fight for a place in the starting XI. Having been out for several months, the versatile winger played 59 minutes in the Under-23 side’s match at Swansea City on Monday evening.



Now 32, Young was linked with a move out of Old Trafford this summer having failed to find regular game time under the Portuguese tactician but according to The Daily Star, the former England man is ready to go declaring that; “"It’s great to be back. As a player, you want to be back on the pitch and it was good to get minutes under my belt. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit. I could’ve played longer, but I was brought off”.



He continued; “"I’ve worked hard since I had the operation done 13 weeks ago so I’m happy to be back out there. I’ve been training with the team for 10 days or so now. So, whenever the manager calls on me, I’m ready to go."