All eyes will be on the Stade Louis II this evening as Monaco take on Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The club from the principality are one of the teams of the year and are closing in on the French title as well as competing for a place in the final of Europe’s premier club competition.



Bernardo Silva will be in the spotlight for one club in particular.

Whilst most of the attention for their success has been focused on striker Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and defender Benjamin Mendy, The Independent writes that Portuguese midfield starwill be in the spotlight for one club in particular.

The journal suggests that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to launch a £60M bid for the impish 22-year-old who has been described by many as Monaco’s most important player this season. Two Premier League sides, Spurs and Manchester City can already testify to his qualities and if Mourinho gets his way, they could be seeing a lot more of him next season.



Silva has been compared to his namesake David Silva at City and Mourinho is believed to be impressed by his work rate during matches. His intention is to play Silva in a wide position next term should he arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.