Manchester United, Lewandowski to replace Ibra?
04 April at 19:46Zlatan Ibrahimovic might be going to the LA Galaxy ? Well according to the Daily Star, they Uinted have already a good idea of who they would like to eventually replace him with: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.
Spanish paper Don Balon are also reporting that José Mourinho wants to get Lewandowski if Ibrahimovic is to leave the club at the end of this season.
If United do qualify for Champions league football then a move would be possible but if they don't, it will be hard for them to attract Lewandowski, who is used to playing in the UCL with Bayern Munich.
The Polish star striker has had a great goalscoring record in his career as he has scored 71 goals so far in only 88 games for Bayern Munich. He is one of the best strikers in the entire world and he is in his prime. Bayern won't be easy to negotiate with....
