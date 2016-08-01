Manchester United, Lindelof will still likely arrive right away

Manchester United are inching closer to Benfica star Swedish defender Victor Lindelof. The young defender is José Mourinho's top January target and a deal seems close to being finalized between all the involved parties as Lindelof has been left out of Benfica's last two games because of the transfer rumors. A deal was practically closed but then a dispute arose over a payment that has yet to be made to his former Swedish club Vasteras.



The problem now seems to be very close to a resolution and according to the Manchester Evening News, Lindelof is waiting for José Mourinho's okay before flying to England.



Lindelof might not be the only signing Manchester will make at the back as Josè Fonte is another target for the club. According to Sky Sports, Southampton might decide to let him go if they can first find a capable replacement.



Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the EPL standings.



