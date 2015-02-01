Manchester United are lining up a £50M assault on Borussia Dortmund for their 19-year-old winger Ousmane Dembele. The youngster has been in impressive form in his debut season in Germany after he chose to join Thomas Tuchel’s side rather that United, Chelsea and Arsenal last summer.





Now Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to revisit the situation and The Sun claims that this time he will not take no for an answer. Dembele chose his current club as he thought he would be in with a better chance of regular first-team football; this looks to have paid off with the Frenchman playing an integral role in the clubs run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Now the journal claims that Mourinho will try to convince the youngster that he is ready to unleash him on Premier League defences next season despite already having Dembele’s fellow countryman Anthony Martial sat on the sidelines.

It’s also understood that Dortmund would be ready to listen to offers in the region of £50M for a player then committed to a five-year contract only 12 months ago.