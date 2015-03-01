Manchester United are closing in on a sponsorship deal with dating app Tinder. The Red Devils are understood to be close to becoming the tenth Premier League club to have sponsorship on the sleeve of their jersey’s this season.





Talks are understood to have taken place between the Premier League giants and the company who are based in Silicon Valley. According to figures in the Daily Mail , Tinder has been responsible for eight billion romances since its inception in 2012 and now it could be ready to invest in its biggest romance so far.

United already earns £50M-a-year with Chevrolet who are the club’s primary shirt sponsor and reports suggest Tinder are looking to break into the mainstream to try to enhnce their image even further.



Serie A side Napoli already has a deal with the company and part of that deal will allow fans to interact with the Partenopei’s big Polish striker Arek Milik.