According to The Mirror, Manchester United and their bitter rivals Liverpool are set to fight it out this summer for Atletico Madrid defender. The 22-year-old centre-back has been on the periphery of Diego Simeone’s squad this season as injury and the form of Diego Godin and Stefan Savic has left him surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the youngster and made enquiries as to his availability back in November of last year. The Portuguese tactician has already stated that he wants defensive reinforcements in the team ahead of next season and the highly talented Gimenez fits the profile perfectly.



His counterpart at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, is also planning to re-vamp the Anfield club before the next campaign and he also wants to add more quality to his back-line. The player has a reported £39 million release clause in his current deal in Spain but both managers are believed to be confident they can secure him for much less than the current asking price.