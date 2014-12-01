According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon will consult former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal before making a move for Belgian international play-maker Adnan Januzaj. The journal states that the 21-year-old, who is on a season long loan at Sunderland, is wanted by the Ligue 1 side but they will listen to the opinions of the Dutch tactician before making any further enquiries.



Januzaj got his big break in professional football when he made his debut for the Red Devils back in 2013 but having then been put on the periphery of the first-team squd, has subsequently had loan spells at both Borussia Dortmund and now Sunderland. When van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford, the youngster made 28 appearances and Lyon believe he is the best person to comment on the player’s ability.



The French club has also been strongly linked with another United player, Dutchman Memphis Depay.





S.M