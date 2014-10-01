Michael Keane to Burnley and now

Three years ago, Manchester United soldto Burnley and now The Mirror reports that Jose Mourinho is ready to splash out £30M to bring him back to Old Trafford. It’s been a dramatic rise to stardom for the 24-year-old whose solid performances this season for The Clarets has propelled him to the forefront of Gareth Southgate’s England set-up. Now his former club has joined a race of other Premier League hopefuls ready to try to capture his signature.

Everton are believed to still be in pole-position to secure his services this summer but having been brought up in Stockport and having already experienced life at Old Trafford as a youngster, the possibility of a return may be too good to turn down.



Leicester City tried and failed to take him to the East Midlands last summer, their £20M bid deemed insufficient by his current employers; now his market-value has risen once again and offers in the region of £30M will be the minimum that Burnley will be prepared to accept.