Having yet to see their goal breached after two Premier League games, Manchester United are looking water tight in defence but according to reports from Spain, boss Jose Mourinho is still looking for reinforcements.



Spanish portal Don Balon claims that the Portuguese tactician has his sights set on his former club and is ready to make a move for French defender Raphael Varane. The 24-year-old has been a name that has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford despite having already stated that he intends to fight for his place in the Spanish capital.

