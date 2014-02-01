Manchester United make a move for Real Madrid defender
19 August at 17:45
Having yet to see their goal breached after two Premier League games, Manchester United are looking water tight in defence but according to reports from Spain, boss Jose Mourinho is still looking for reinforcements.
Spanish portal Don Balon claims that the Portuguese tactician has his sights set on his former club and is ready to make a move for French defender Raphael Varane. The 24-year-old has been a name that has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford despite having already stated that he intends to fight for his place in the Spanish capital.
Mourinho has been quick to point out this week that he wants another big name signing before the window closes and Varane is certainly one of the names in the frame. Reports from the UK however, state that the Frenchman will be more likely a target next summer for the Premier League giants.
