Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Monaco midfielderand Teamtalk quotes French publication France Football, who claim that the Red Devils have made the Portuguese star an offer he can’t refuse.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford with their cross-town rivals Manchester City also interested in the player but it’s now understood that Jose Mourinho is ahead in the race to claim the Silva’s signature.



With a reported £200M transfer kitty at his disposal, Mourinho is ready to buy big to strengthen the squad this summer. With the possibility of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season, should they overcome Ajax in the Europa League Final on Wednesday evening, the Portuguese tactician is planning a major revamp of the team who fell woefully short last season in the Premier League finishing sixth.



Silva recently hinted that a big move away from the principality was on the cards when he stated that; “I am finishing my third season in Monaco, who gave me the opportunity to play at a higher level. But of course, every player dreams of playing for the best teams and in the best divisions one day. I’m no exception.”