Everyone though he was finished with the transfer window but Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to raid Chelsea once again this summer.



According to The Sun, the Portuguese tactician has made an audacious deadline day move for Brazilian play-maker Willian having already taken Nemanja Matic from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford this season.



If Mourinho pulls off what would be another stunning move, it would mean he would reunite with another of his 2014-15 title winning team as he looks to make a fourth major signing before tonight’s deadline.





The Sun reports that the 29-year-old’s price-tag would be in the region of €40M and would ensure the champions would make a profit on the €35M they paid Anzi Makhachkala for his services back in 2013.

With Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic now a distant memory, could Willian be the much talked about fourth new face to arrive at Old Trafford?