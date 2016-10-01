Ashley Young is on the verge of a shock move to China.

Having had limited first-team opportunities at Old Trafford under new boss Jose Mourinho, Young is believed to be looking for a move away with several other Premier League clubs including West Brom, Crystal Palace, Burnley and former club Watford all courting his signature.



Shandong Luneng, coached by legendary coach Felix Magath, are believed to be ready to blow any other rivals out of the water however by offering the player a staggering £10 million a season to join the football revolution in the country. Former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle joined the club last summer and now they are looking for someone to provide the ammunition to the Italian frontman and Young is now believed to be their prime target.