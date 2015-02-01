Manchester United are facing an anxious wait to see if midfielder Marouane Fellaini will be fit to play in next week’s Europa League Final in Stockholm. The big Belgian hobbled out of last night’s 0-0 draw at Southampton before heading straight down the tunnel to receive treatment on what is believed to be a muscle problem.



Speaking after the game, boss Jose Mourinho explained to the waiting press-pack that; “Fellaini, on top of his experience, he says it's not a tear. He says it was a minimal thing but minimal can be a big thing. Let's wait for tomorrow but he needed to play. I couldn't protect him as he needed to play. He didn't play for three matches due to suspension. Players need not only to rest but also to play. He wasn't playing a lot so he had to play today. I don't blame myself or our decision."



Fellaini has now become an integral part of Mourinho’s team after calls earlier in the season for him to be sold in the January window. Since then, his form has improved dramatically and he’s been a real leader in the club’s march to the final next Wednesday.