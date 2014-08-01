Manchester United midfielder in talks with Fenerbahce with Juventus waiting in the wings
30 August at 11:15
Manchester United could still lose Belgian international midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Turkish side Fenerbahce, but not until next year. Latest reports state that the 29-year-old has been in conversation with the side from Istanbul who were keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window.
United boss Jose Mourinho issued a hands off warning to anyone pursuing his signature this summer but this has not deterred Fenerbahce from trying to secure a move further down the line. Club chiefs are desperate to try to convince the Portuguese tactician to off-load the former Everton star but know that this will not be happening before tomorrow’s deadline.
According to The Sun, there could be more suitors for the big Belgian next summer with Serie A champions Juventus possibly looking to revive their interest in a player they were also tracking with interest during this window. The journal believes there may even be another assault coming in January from Turin for a player Mourinho has described as irreplaceable at Old Trafford.
Go to comments