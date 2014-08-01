Manchester United could still lose Belgian international midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Turkish side Fenerbahce, but not until next year. Latest reports state that the 29-year-old has been in conversation with the side from Istanbul who were keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window.



United boss Jose Mourinho issued a hands off warning to anyone pursuing his signature this summer but this has not deterred Fenerbahce from trying to secure a move further down the line. Club chiefs are desperate to try to convince the Portuguese tactician to off-load the former Everton star but know that this will not be happening before tomorrow’s deadline.

