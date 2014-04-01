Manchester United will reward England midfielder Michael Carrick with a testimonial and a new one-year deal to stay at Old Trafford.





Carrick, now 35, arrived at the club in the summer of 2006 and Neil Custis of The Sun reports that he’s been offered an extension to his current deal which was due to expire in the summer. His testimonial game will feature Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard in an all-star game to be played at Old Trafford on June 4.

Having made the announcement earlier today, Carrick to reporters that; “To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I’m very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial. It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I’m excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I’ve played against.”



“The incredible support I’ve received over the years is something I’m very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough.”



Former United greats and ex team-mates Edwin van der Saar, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes will all take part in the game for a player who has made over 400 appearances for the club since his £18.6 million arrival from Spurs almost 11 years ago.