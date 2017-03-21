Bastian Schweinsteiger is heading to the MLS to join the Chicago Fire.

It’s been confirmed this morning that Manchester United midfielderis heading to the MLS to join the Chicago Fire. The Chicago Tribune reports that the 32-year-old German could leave Old Trafford as early as next week depending on whether he can organise his visa in time.

The club’s general manager Nelson Rodriguez explained that; “We’re adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values. We as a club will now be forced to hold ourselves to a higher standard, an accountability level. Previously, I think we could satisfy ourselves with what is known domestically. Now we need to rise to a standard that is set more internationally."



Having been frozen out of the starting XI at the Theatre of Dreams, Schweinsteiger has been heavily linked with a move stateside for several months and reports now claim he met the Fire’s coach in his Cheshire home recently to discuss the move. United wrote off the player’s value in their latest accounts after paying Bayern Munich £14.4 million for his services in the summer of 2015.