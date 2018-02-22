Manchester United monitor the 'New Zlatan Ibrahimovic'
24 March at 13:40Norwich City youngster Adam Idah has caught the eyes of many and has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane.
Currently only 17, Idah is a striker by trade and currently plies his trade with the Under-18s side of Norwich City. He has scored four times in 12 outings in the Under-18 Premier League and has impressed many onlookers, who have compared the youngster to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane. Others have likened him to being the heir of Robbie Keane.
Idah has appeared 13 times for the Irish Under-17 side and has scored as many as 12 times already, hence the comparison to Keane. While the youngster is from Cork, he has Nigerian origins. A report from CalcioMercato believes that Jose Mourinho sees him as a future star, with Ibrahimovic now having left for LA Galaxy.
He recently scored a hat-trick against Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup and Norwich boss Daniel Farke is keeping a close eye on him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments