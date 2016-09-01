Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told the clubs TV channel that the fans have made him fall in love with the club. After a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, the Portuguese tactician has now gone 11 Premier League games unbeaten, the first time that this has happened since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.





Speaking to MUTV , Mourinho explained that; “Well, the thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people. The typical Manchester United supporters, the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment”.

He continued by stating that; “The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had. That, for me, is the most significant thing because it’s the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that’s the thing that touched me more."



The Red Devils now face a home FA Cup tie with Reading at the weekend before their biggest Premier League game of the season at home to Liverpool a week later.





