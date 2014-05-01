Alexis Sanchez over a possible summer move. The journal has picked up on quotes made during a Chilean TV show “El Show de Prensafutbol”, who claim that the Portuguese tactician telephoned the player to try to convince him to join him in Manchester next season.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made contact with Arsenal play-makerover a possible summer move. The journal has picked up on quotes made during a Chilean TV show “El Show de Prensafutbol”, who claim that the Portuguese tactician telephoned the player to try to convince him to join him in Manchester next season.

The Red Devils are just one of three heavyweight Premier League clubs trying to secure the 28-year-old who looks almost certain to leave The Emirates at the end of the current campaign. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also reportedly been in touch with the player and Chelsea are also believed to be at the front of the queue.





French portal Le10Sport has been quick to announce that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to splash out €60 million to tempt him to the Parc des Princes and all this despite Sanchez’s recent claims that he was happy in London.

With current United frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to leave the club in the summer, Mourinho wants a stellar name to add to his squad. With the pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann proving problematic and French starlet Kylian Mbappe seemingly preferring a switch to PSG, Sanchez has moved towards the top of the clubs wanted list.