Luke Shaw’s career at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has effectively called time oncareer at Old Trafford. The Mirror quotes the Portuguese tactician who launched a scathing attack on the 21-year-old England international and called into question his commitment to the club.

Mourinho declared that; “It’s difficult for him to be on the bench,” said Mourinho, "because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind. I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He’s a long way behind.”



Shaw arrived in Manchester in 2014 in a £27 million fee from Southampton. After suffering an horrific leg break in a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven in 2015, the man from Kingston-upon-Thames missed the rest of the campaign but Mourniho was in unsympathetic mood when he declared that; “[Manchester City keeper] Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”



The journal understands that Spurs may offer a way out of United for Shaw with boss Mauricio Pochettino a known admirer.