After revealing that Jose Mourinho had made advances to sign him last summer, Chelsea midfielder Willian could once again be the object of the Portuguese tactician’s desires at the end of the current campaign.





The Daily Star believes that the 28-year-old Brazilian international, who has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge due to the outstanding form of Pedro, will be offered another chance to come to Old Trafford in the summer.

In a recent interview, Willian declared that; “No player likes to start the game at the bench. To be honest, I do not like it either. I like to be playing all the time.” The journal also believes that an offer in the region of £40 million will be enough to convince the West London club to part with the player.



Willian arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2013 and has now made over a 100 appearances for the club. He was voted as Chelsea’s player of the year last season.