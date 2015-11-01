Dijibril Sidibe (24) and Benjamin Mendy (22).

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is lining up an audacious summer swoop on Monaco’s defensive due(24) and(22). The Sun claims that the Portuguese tactician is chasing the pair as part of his summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had their scouting team keeping a close eye on both players and Mourinho was reported to have been impressed by their performances in the recent Champions League double-header against Manchester City.



United has a great relationship with the Ligue 1 leaders having already brought Anthony Martial to Old Trafford from the principality. These latest potential acquisitions could set the club back around £33 million as Mourinho looks to offer competition to Antonio Valencia.



With England full-back Luke Shaw set to leave the club at the end of the season Sidibe and Mendy would provide adequate cover and their abilities to play as wing-backs would also give Mourinho the option of using three centre-backs next season.