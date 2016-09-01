Kostas Manolas.

Reports this afternoon in The Sun claim that Manchester United have made a £32.5 million offer to Roma for their Greek defender

The journal states that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has got frustrated trying to land Benfica’s Victor Lindelof and now his attentions have turned to the Greek international. It seemed like the deal to bring the 22-year-old Swede Lindelof to Old Trafford was almost completed but negotiations have reportedly hit a stalemate.



Mourinho’s admiration for the 25-year-old Manolas goes way back to when he was in charge of Chelsea. The Portuguese tactician tried to sign the player in the summer of 2015 but Manolas decided to remain in the Italian capital. A new deal with the Giallorossi is believed to be on the table but there remains uncertainty as to whether Manolas will commit his long term future to his current employer.



These latest reports will only serve to make things even more difficult for Roma to hang on to one of their most consistent performers of the past two seasons.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler